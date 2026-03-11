7 Most Overpowered Marvel Heroes Who Need to Be Nerfed In Most Storylines

Marvel Comics loves to power creep its characters, and as a result, there are several heroes who are way too overpowered to make major even storylines make sense. There have been several big stories where major villains are attacking the Marvel Universe, and the creative teams have had to find inventive ways to nerf these powerful heroes, or even to take them off the board completely, just so the story makes sense. When someone has the power of the gods or a power that predates all humanity and allows them to battle actual primordial beings, how can any reader take a villain seriously when fighting a regular battle?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are seven Marvel Comics characters who are so overpowered that the company has to nerf them all the time just to make the stories interesting.

7) Jean Grey

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When Jean Grey first appeared in X-Men comics, she was a telekinetic superhero, but soon Marvel made her a telepath, and then gave her the Phoenix Force, and then showed she was actually more powerful than Professor Xavier as a telepath. By now, there is no telepath more powerful than Jean Grey, and with her ability to tap into the Phoenix Force, there is realistically no one who can beat her.

As a result, Marvel has had to either nerf Jean or take her off the board several times over her existence. Almost no one has died as many times as Jean Grey, and her deaths remove one of the X-Men’s most powerful weapons from the fight. She has also lost the Phoenix Force several times, making her simply a telepath, although still powerful, which at least makes the fights a little more even in the end.

6) Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Strange is the Sorcerer Supreme in Marvel Comics, which makes him the most powerful sorcerer on Earth and in the dimensions connected to it. Since he is the greatest sorcerer, there is almost nothing he can’t do. When Scarlet Witch lost control and destroyed the Avengers, it was Doctor Strange who showed up and shut her mind down to stop her. That is how powerful Stephen Strange really is.

Marvel had to take away his role as the Sorcerer Supreme and completely take him off the board when Doctor Doom took over the world in One World Under Doom. If Strange were still the Sorcerer Supreme and held that power, Doom never would have gotten as far as he did. Marvel had to nerf Strange completely to allow this entire event to happen, and it isn’t the first time the company took him off the board to allow a major storyline to happen.

5) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thor is an actual god, so there is no reason he can’t beat any normal villain in a fight on Earth. Thor had his powers limited more than once to make him more of an earthly hero, without the powers of the Odinforce and the full extent of his powers. Marvel even created an artificial nerf on him in his early appearances, when he couldn’t let go of Mjolnir for a long period. However, it’s more than that.

Before Marvel began its Civil War event series, the company took Thor off the board completely. With Thor on one side of the Civil War, there was no way that side could lose. As a result, Marvel had Thor die in Ragnarok and didn’t bring him back until the Civil War had ended. When Thor decimated Iron Man in a fight after returning, it was clear why Marvel had to get rid of Thor to make that storyline work.

4) Franklin Richards

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Franklin Richards is the prototypical example of Marvel Comics having to nerf a hero all the time. Franking was such a powerful hero when he was a toddler that his dad, Reed Richards, had to put him in a coma to keep him from destroying the world. Franklin created countless new worlds from his mind, and entire races of beings that never existed before, and he is now the god of them.

When Onslaught killed the Avengers and Fantastic Four, Franklin saved them by creating a new Earth and keeping them safe. However, Marvel has constantly stripped Franklin of his powers countless times in the comics, so he couldn’t be so powerful that no other villain mattered. Now, Franklin Richards only gets his powers one day a year, which is a creative way to keep him superpowered, but with the limitation in place to keep him from being too OP.

3) Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hulk is the strongest hero in Marvel Comics, and no one can beat him because he powers up and gets stronger and more powerful the angrier he gets. Hulk stories have shown that when he gets angry, he gets stronger, and there was even a story where Jean Grey shut down his mind so his rage could be limitless to beat Onslaught, or at least stop his attacks.

Hulk was also shown that he would be the last person alive on Earth when everyone and everything else had died. However, this makes the Hulk way too overpowered in most battles. He only lost World War Hulk because he ended up being talked into surrendering. Having Bruce Banner within him, holding him down, is how Marvel often nerfs the Hulk, and this has to be done because the Hulk is too powerful for most crossover events.

2) Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

She created her own children out of thin air, and when she learned she had lost them, she destroyed the entire Avengers team in Avengers Disassembled. When her brother told her the Avengers and X-Men were going to kill her, she changed the entire world into an alternate reality in House of M. She depowered over 90% of the mutants on Earth with three words. The Scarlet Witch, at full power, can do anything, including destroying the world.

She created her own children out of thin air, and when she learned she had lost them, she destroyed the entire Avengers team in Avengers Disassembled. When her brother told her the Avengers and X-Men were going to kill her, she changed the entire world into an alternate reality in House of M. With three words, she depowered over 90% of the mutants on Earth. The Scarlet Witch, at full power, can do anything, including destroying the world.

1) Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sentry is the most powerful hero in Marvel Comics, and he can do almost anything. Therefore, Marvel had to set up safeguards against him being at full power to keep him from swaying things in any battle. Marvel has done this in several ways. First, they had Sentry dealing with mental illness, and that has kept him from reaching his peak powers, and having the Void there also holds him back for that reason.

However, there was another way Marvel nerfed him, and that was by having him scared to use his powers. He was so afraid of the Void coming out that he didn’t want to fight at all. He didn’t want to come out to help stop the Hulk in World War Hulk and remained hidden in most battles for that same reason. Sentry remains a pacifist unless forced into action because Marvel knows he is too overpowered to let run free.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!