Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Adam Warlock Actor Will Poulter Teases Comic-Con Appearance

Adam Warlock actor Will Poulter has begun to tease a possible appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Marvel hero is one of the newest characters to join James Gunn's third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. With Comic-Con 2022 underway, fans are eagerly anticipating Saturday Night's Marvel Studios panel to see what announcements will be made. It is possible footage from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is released, along with the cast being on hand as well. Along with discussing how he auditioned for the Adam Warlock role, Poulter also teased fans seeing him in person at Comic-Con as well.

Will Poulter was a guest on This Morning, where he dropped the nugget of being at San Diego Comic-Com. When asked if they've finished filming, Poulter replied, "We finished filming a couple of months ago, and then I'm heading out to Comic-Con pretty soon." The hosts keep the conversation moving, but that's the first confirmation that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will have a major presence at the Marvel Studios panel in the fabled Hall H.

Poulter appeared at the London Film Festival in October, where he was asked about joining Hollywood's largest franchise. "I feel very, very lucky and honored to have been welcomed into the Marvel family," Poulter said in an interview on the event's red carpoet. "Particularly in a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy, which I regard to be incredibly creative and very, very unique. James Gunn is someone I really, really admire so I feel very lucky."

When asked if he was getting his superhero body ready, Poulter added, "I better get ready, I guess. I better get ready, but I'm working on it."

Also joining Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji. While it's currently unknown who Iwuji is playing, speculation has ranged from cosmic heroes Beta Ray Bill and Silver Surfer, to the villain High Evolutionary.

"The production is so big. James and I, we're picking up where we left off," Iwuji told Variety. "[The character] is very different from Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices – but at the same time when I give him a choice, he's ready to push it further. He's making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn't need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I'm tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust."

Photo credit via David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty