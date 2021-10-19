Will Poulter Breaks Silence on Joining Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Adam Warlock

Will Poulter is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has been cast as Adam Warlock in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and will begin filming his role any day now. In fact, some of his co-stars have already started work on the group’s third film, according to a video posted by Chris Pratt on Tuesday. Regardless, Poulter recently appeared at the London Film Festival, where he was asked about joining Hollywood’s largest franchise.

“I feel very, very lucky and honored to have been welcomed into the Marvel family,” Poulter said in an interview on the event’s red carpoet. “Particularly in a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy, which I regard to be incredibly creative and very, very unique. James Gunn is someone I really, really admire so I feel very lucky.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked if he was getting his superhero body ready, Poulter added, “I better get ready, I guess. I better get ready, but I’m working on it.

https://twitter.com/ThisIsMax/status/1450420471586074628?s=20

As recently as Monday, Gunn teased the imminent start of principal photography.

“Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023,” the director tweeted amidst larger release ddate delays from Marvel Studios. “We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful.”

We still don’t know much about the threequel, other than the fact actors like Karen Gillan have teased it as being “so emotional.”

“We read it in the same room together and then looked at each other, and we were in floods of tears,” Gillan told Yahoo! Movies earlier this fall, adding the third movie is “so emotional.”

“You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level,” she said. “I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

What members of the Guardians would you like to see spin-off shows of? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!