Marvel Fans React to Glimpse of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Script With Tons of Crazy Fan Theories

One component of the Guardians of the Galaxy films that make them so successful is their sense of humor, thanks in large part to contributions from director James Gunn. The filmmaker regularly teases his fans on social media, most recently claiming to post a photo of a page of the script from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Understandably, the filmmaker didn’t share actual details about a film that’s two years away, yet that didn’t prevent disappointment from his followers who thought they were getting a sneak peek.

Instead, fans filled in their own content of what Gunn was covering up, leading to a variety of hilarious responses.

Scroll down to see fan reactions to Gunn sharing a photo of the sequels “script,” which lands in theaters in 2020.

Iron Man Arrives

I used advanced CSI, zooming in, enhancing, and I got this. So pumped that Iron man’s gonna be in it! pic.twitter.com/6ED5YesKDx — awesomebobblob? | INFINITY WAR SURVIVOR (@awesomebobblob) July 2, 2018

Prequel Possibility

Rocket Rules

Someone Call Spider-Man

could you send this to @TomHolland1996 and tell him “Please, don’t show anyone”? thanks. ?



(@MarkRuffalo would also work, but he seems to need to act in the movie first to spoil it) — Adorkable Author (@AdorkableWriter) July 2, 2018

Skywalker Steps In

It better have @HamillHimself in this one!! We all know he wants to be in it ? — Rosalie Duffield (@Rosalie_Duff) July 2, 2018

Loki Lives

The pen’s color is green. This could only mean one thing, Loki is alive. pic.twitter.com/rYE2hsMgWl — Loki the God of Big Dicks (@EroticLoki) July 2, 2018

Bursting Bubbles

The bubble wrap has meaning, right? Does this mean we will be seeing them use the space suits more in this one? — Smug Smuggler (@Echo7Solo) July 2, 2018

R-Rated

Zoom in and enhance, looks like we’ll finally get to see a Watcher nude — Grant DeArmitt (@GrantDeArmitt) July 2, 2018

Witnessing Warlock

I see a smudge of what looks like could be Adam Warlock, awesome! 😉 — ? (@xSHOGUNDo) July 2, 2018

Gamora’s Return