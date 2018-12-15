Karen Gillan Confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Script Is in Existence

Ever since James Gunn was fired and Marvel Studios postponed the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, many fans have been curious about the status of the flagship series of the MCU’s cosmic corner.

While progress doesn’t seem to be picking up anytime soon, Nebula actress Karen Gillan insists the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 exists.

“Our director won’t be with us any longer but we are excited to continue the Guardians of the Galaxy story and keep delivering to the fans,” Gillan told People Magazine in a recent interview. “That’s the most important thing. I don’t have any details as to when [the next Guardians film will come out] but there’s a script in existence.”

While she won’t outright reveal that she’s read Gunn’s script for the next movie in the franchise, Gillan did offer a pretty strong wink and nudge.

“I may have had a little teeny peek, but I can’t say anything,” Gillan said.

The actress has spoken at length about the status of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though it doesn’t sound like much progress has been made since Gunn was canned. Gillan previously spoke to The Wrap about the project, providing a candid response when asked about its status.

“I actually don’t know [what’s going on with Guardians 3], it’s the honest answer,” Gillan said. “I feel like they’re talking about it and trying to figure out what the next best move is. I’m hoping that it all comes together and we get to tell the story. It would be nice to continue it.”

Asked if there was potential that Disney would cancel future Guardians of the Galaxy movies, perhaps ending the franchise as part of a crossover film like Avengers: Endgame, Gillan downplayed the possibility.

“I’m sure they will [continue]. I feel like they will. I don’t really think there’s a chance they won’t [continue the Guardians franchise].”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously confirmed the project is “on hold” for the time being, so there’s no reason to ring the alarm just yet. But even so, it appears like many directors in Hollywood are reluctant to take the project out of loyalty to Gunn. Most recently, Bumblebee director and Laika boss Travis Knight downplayed rumors that he would takeover the production.

“After Bumblebee, my goal is to return to work at the animation studios Laika, my ‘child’ bringing with me all the baggage of experiences I have gained with this project,” Knight said to Bad Taste. “I’m a huge fan of what Marvel did, it’s no surprise for anyone to know that as a child I was a huge fan of comics. But no, it’s just a rumor!”

Seems like we’ll have to wait a while before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but we can see those characters next when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.