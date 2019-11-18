James Gunn Says He’s Never Talked to Mark Hamill About Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Role

If you were hoping to see Mark Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, you might want to pump the brakes a little. After the Star Wars alum and Guardians helmer James Gunn met up in a neighborhood hang out session, many fans assumed Hamill would be starring in an eventual Guardians outing. That seems not to be the case, at least not quite yet. According to Gunn himself, he has yet to actually talk about a role for Hamill in the upcoming threequel. During a fan Q&A on Instagram Sunday night, Gunn said there have never been talks of the like.

After speculation of a potential Hamill appearance began to circulate, we suggested the actor would be a dynamite casting for the High Evolutionary, a character rumored to be in the film. Either way, Hamill totally seems down with appearing in the movie.

“[Wife] Marilou [Hamill] and I had him down for a barbeque and we didn’t talk about the movie. We talked about living in Malibu and our relatives and pets. It never really came up,” Hamill admitted to Collider. “But that’s the way it should be. I didn’t want to strong arm him, in any way. So, I like the movies, they’re fun, but I’m happy to be in the audience. There’s a lot less pressure. That’s why I liked Solo and Rogue One so much. There was 100 percent less Hamill so I didn’t have any sort of anxiety. I could just be in the audience, it was great.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

