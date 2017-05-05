Guardians of the Galaxy: Michael Rooker Talks About Possible Yondu Return in MCU Timelines

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 crafted some final moments for Michael Rooker's Yondu which resonated with fans in deeply emotional ways. It seems the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be finished with Rooker's all-blue cosmic character after the send off but, as comic book fans know, death is not necessarily the end for such characters. As time travel and multiverse elements come into play, there is a number of ways which Marvel fans could see Yondu again. As for Rooker, who is currently celebrating the on demand release of Love and Monsters, the idea of seeing more Yondu in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is something he might be interested in.

"You know what? I loved the character," Rooker tells ComicBook.com in an interview seen in the above video. "I don't know how they could do it, but of course it's possible. Anything's possible in the Marvel universe, you know, there's time traveling and all that kind of stuff. So yeah, of course it's possible. But will they be able to afford me? I don't know. At Marvel, they don't have a lot of money you know, it's really tough out there!"

In fact, Avengers: Endgame visited a time period where Rooker's Yondu would still be alive, pulling Gamora from the past and keeping her in the present. Whether or not future movies will visit such a time and how it is impacted by the sudden exits of Gamora and Thanos remains to be seen. Still, Rooker doubles down on the one big issue which could prevent a return: "I don't think they can afford Michael Rooker," he jokes.

For those worried about a revival cheapening the emotional sendoff of Yondu, Guardians director James Gunn has already promised Yondu will not be brought back to life. Still, Rooker's willingness to return in some capacity is a starkly different sentiment than that of a possible return to his Merle Dixon character on The Walking Dead.

For now, fans an enjoy Rooker's most recent outijng in Love and Monsters, where he plays an above ground survivor named Clyde, always ready to take on giant beasts in a post-apocalyptic setting. "[Clyde] was a survivor and he would survive above ground," Rooker explains. "That in itself has all the difficulties of, well, you surviving, you're not hiding away from the monsters. You're fighting them. You're trying, you know, trying to hide sometimes, but sometimes you have to fight them. And that's probably him and most of the people, most of the group. His group he was with, have all perished because of that of cause."

"So, he and [Ariana Greenblatt's Minnow] are probably the only remaining two from their original group," Rooker goes on. "Now we're on our own. We're just traveling and trying to find a safe place to live, you know? And in the film, you know, we are on our way toward a mountainous region where the monsters really don't like the cold, so they don't venture up that way. So maybe we'll be safe up there for a while."

Love and Monsters is available now on demand.