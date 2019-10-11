Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why She Never Remembers Which Marvel Movies She’s In

Gwyneth Paltrow has been a staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception, playing Pepper Potts opposite Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in various films, starting with 2008’s Iron Man and ending with this year’s Avengers: Endgame. Recently, it’s been an ongoing joke that Paltrow has no idea which Marvel films she’s been in after an encounter with Marvel co-star, Jon Favreau, on his series The Chef Show. The two actors debated whether or not they were Spider-Man: Homecoming, which of course they were. Paltrow also caught some light-hearted flak for being introduced to Sebastian Stan multiple times and for forgetting Samuel L. Jackson was a part of the franchise. Recently, Paltrow was interviewed by Elle and explained why she has trouble with her Marvel memories.

“I never read stuff,” she explains. “But it is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them. It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a previous interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Paltrow explained that when it came to Spider-Man: Homecoming, she thought the scene she shot was for an Avengers film.

“I just got confused,” she explained. “There’s so many of these wonderful Marvel interconnecting movies and I thought that it was an Avengers movie, but it was not.”

That explanation echoes what Favreau has said before, in Paltrow’s defense:

“…I have to say, the Marvel universe over these past eleven years is very convoluted,” Favreau explained. “You know, all the different storylines and characters intersect. I could understand how it could sometimes be confusing.”

He added, “With the Marvel things, they have so many films happening at the same time and all of them interweave with one another. Oftentimes you’re not exactly sure what’s happening, even me. I’m an executive producer on [Avengers: Endgame], I didn’t always know what was going on.”

