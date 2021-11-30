Hawkeye Writer Reveals Details of Hilarious Ant-Man Cameo Cut From the Show

Marvel’s Hawkeye is powering forward, with the show’s third episode scheduled for release on Disney+ in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. The series has been relatively disconnected from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, save for an introductory scene taking fans back to the Battle of New York during the events of Avengers. As it turns out, there was more than one cameo pitched for actors belonging to the Ant-Man franchise.

At the black-market auction where Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) manages to steal the Ronin costume, Hawkeye writer Tanner Bean says he pitched the idea of having the auctioneer sell off the steering wheel to Luis’ (Michael Pena) van. “For the black-market auction, I rewatched the final battle of #Endgame to find other artifacts that could’ve also been found in the rubble of the #Avengers compound,” Bean tweeted. “My idea: the ‘La Cucaracha’-playing steering wheel horn from Luis’ van. (Hey, they can’t all be winners.)

https://twitter.com/tan_bean/status/1465134330183766017?s=20

Hawkeye helmer Rhys Thomas previously said he tried to get Paul Rudd on the show.

“I don’t want to reveal anything because we do kinda get to introduce [some characters],” Thomas told the outlet. “Here’s one-Ant-man. Paul [Rudd] and Jeremy’s dynamic together I enjoy. I enjoyed their press tour dynamic when they were on the ‘Avengers’ run. So [Ant-Man] was a character that felt like a fun way to play at the absurdity of Clint’s situation…but I did get to have a little nod to that.”

