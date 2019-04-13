‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stars Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd Create Fake Movie “50 Year Old Virgins”

Avengers: Endgame stars Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd created a fictional romantic comedy, 50 Year Old Virgins, to avoid revealing Avengers spoilers during the worldwide press tour.

“We’re doing a press tour about a movie, Endgame right, Avengers … but we can’t talk about it,” Renner said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when sporting an Endgame shirt bearing Rudd’s visage.

“So Paul and I decided during part of this press tour to make up a movie that we’re in that we could actually talk about. So we’re 50-year-old virgins and we can talk about that all you want.”

The made-up movie — a play on 2005 Judd Apatow-directed comedy The 40 Year Old Virgin, where Rudd co-starred alongside Steve Carell — was born of the friendship that has the internet buzzing.

Asked about Hawkeye’s new haircut, sported when Renner’s Clint Barton adopts the costumed “Ronin” identity, Renner quipped, “Huh, wow. 50 Year Old Virgins is in theaters now.”

Renner did say the new hairstyle is “kind of like a Paul Mitchell prison cut.”

“But it’s kind of what happens in all the Avengers films, where the costumes change always, haircuts change,” Renner said. “Thor used to have these goldilocks kind of surfer hair, it changes. Gotta change it up once in a while.”

After the archer sat out Avengers: Infinity War — the family man officially retired after Captain America: Civil War — Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige promised Barton has “big, big story things coming up.”

“‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’, right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes,’” Feige told io9 last April.

“He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.

