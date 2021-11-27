Marvel’s Hawkeye Fan Notices Major Avengers Continuity Error in First Episode

Marvel’s Hawkeye turns the clocks back for the opening scene of its first episode, revealing that Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop has been a part of the MCU since 2012’s The Avengers. In the first sequence we see a young Kate in her family home in New York, which is in the very middle of the Battle for New York from the first team-up movie of the MCU. The scene carries on for a few minutes, showing us her perspective on this life-changing event for her as a character and the MCU at large, but then one of its biggest scenes actually makes a huge continuity mistake.

First let’s think back to The Avengers movie, one of the biggest payoffs to the movie is the revelation of Stark Tower in the middle of New York. As fans know, the S, T, R, and K fall off throughout the battle with Loki, leading to the revelation of just the “A” on the Tower, setting up the eventual Avengers Tower as a key location in the MCU. If you recall to the moment when the letters on the Stark tower begin falling off, it all begins with the K, which flies down to the ground after Loki blasts it with his scepter. In Hawkeye however we see a shot of Kate Bishop looking up at Stark Tower in the aftermath of the attack, with both the A and the K intact. ALl of this was noticed by Reddit user /u/Tajul92, who made the photo below that you can see.

Frankly this isn’t a coffee cup in Game of Thrones style mess-up, but considering that the “K” in STARK is the first letter to fall it’s surprising that they’d miss this, especially with how meticulously they recreated the sequence from alternate perspectives (which you can watch by clicking here).

“The whole thing was completely done brand new, it was all new off the showroom floor, except there was one moment of Jeremy leaping off the building that we [used],” Director Rhys Thomas told The Wrap about recreating the scene. “But we also had to shoot the other side. So we had our double recreate the leap as well. I had this great chance to look at dailies from the original ‘Avengers,’ which was kind of cool.”

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive on Wednesdays.