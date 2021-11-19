Hawkeye Clip Features a Fiery Bro-Down With the Tracksuit Mafia

We all know that Clint Barton can hit anything with a bow and arrow, but it appears the heroic archer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also pretty accurate with a molotov cocktail. In the trailer for Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner’s character is shown busting through a window and catching a molotov cocktail that has been thrown at him from the ground, then tossing it right back at his attackers. A much longer clip of that scene has now surfaced online, showing Clint going toe-to-toe with the Tracksuit Mafia.

The Tracksuits were central figures in the Hawkeye comic series from Matt Fraction and David Aja. Seeing as how that run was the biggest influence for the upcoming TV show, fans have expected to see the group follow Clint and Kate to the MCU. In the new clip, which you can watch below, you’ll see the Tracksuits attempting to take Clint out, and the exchange that occurs when Clint and Kate begin fighting back.

This new Hawkeye series is about both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, but it represents the first time Renner’s Barton has taken on a leading role in any MCU title. After a decade in the shadows of other heroes, Marvel made it a priority to get Renner and his character into the spotlight.

“All of these roles have been fairly small. And then Ultron, we got a little more. And then he just starts stealing all of these scenes. But it was always the intention to explore much more,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during the . “The character’s history is vast. And also, the Matt Fraction comics, which I am sure people have been spending a lot of time talking about, was a big tonal inspiration for us. And seeing that and this new dynamic.”

“There are moments within all of Jeremy’s appearances where you see this mentor under the surface,” Feige continued. “This reluctant hero, this reluctant mentor under the surface. One of my favorite scenes in all of our films is the scene with Clint and Wanda in Sokovia. Where he basically says, ‘When you go out that door, you’re an Avenger.’ And motivates her to join the fight. And that was the kernel of how we could connect our MCU incarnation of Clint Barton into the Matt Fraction storyline in relationship with Kate Bishop.”

The first two episodes of Hawkeye debut November 24th on Disney+.