Netflix’s Lost In Space Dethrones Marvel’s Hawkeye For One Week According To Recent Nielsen Data

2022 has arrived and with it new shows and movies have debuted on various streaming services which has made it harder for Marvel’s Hawkeye to keep it’s grip on the top seat on the Nielsen ratings. At the time of writing, Netflix’s Lost in Space, now sits in its spot. The Netflix sensation logged a total of 1.01 billion minutes watched in the pollster’s latest rankings.

Hawkeye stood tall in second place, tallying 527 million minutes watched by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rounding out the top five shows on streaming were Amazon’s The Wheel of Time (509M minutes watched), Money Heist (426M), and Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (337M).

Videos by ComicBook.com

To date, only one Marvel show has gotten a second season order on Disney+. The closing moments of Loki revealed the Tom Hiddleston vehicle was getting a sophomore outing while WandaVision’s finale made it clear the episode was the end of the entire series. Hawkeye included no such clarity about its future.

When asked about the potential for a renewal, Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas wouldn’t say if the show was getting a second season.

“I cannot speak to future plans in the tradition of secrecy. Again, the show coming out, you never know how it’s going to be received and it has been amazing to see how warmly people have taken it and enjoyed it,” Thomas explained. “And it’s been great to see Hailee’s character embraced and sort of land so firmly in the MCU. I sincerely look forward to where that character goes next. And yes, I loved walking on the streets of the MCU and would gladly enjoy doing it again.”

Every episode of Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.

What other street-level characters do you hope to see pop up in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.