Hawkeye Directors Have Already Talked to Marvel About Next Project





Hawkeye‘s directors have already talked to Marvel about their next project. A lot of fans have been enjoying the wild action sequences and trick arrows from the show. Bert & Bertie have a lot to do with those excellent moments. They spoke to Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt about Hawkeye and what the road ahead might look like. Well, according to the duo, they’ve already been thinking about which Marvel property is next. The company has already had conversations with the filmmaker about other franchises. However, whatever is in the works is being kept very low key. However, this is confirmation that a big project on the horizon will see their talents. For now, all we can do is sit and watch.

“I think it’s whatever the story calls for. I think we’ve loved action. We’ve loved making sure that the human story is front and center of the action. And it’s just dependent on the characters,” Bertie said. “There’s a wonderful groundedness to Hawkeye and I think whatever we do, we’d always want to keep a character grounding, whether that’s in the human world, whether that goes elsewhere into the universe, that would be the center of anything we did.”

Later in the conversation, Betrie shared why Marvel decided to employ multiple directors for this show after the start to their output on Disney+.

“We can only imagine that that was a choice based on wanting to make sure that every episode had a lot of attention on it,” Bertie explained to ComicBook’s Adam Barnhardt. “It’s such a huge universe, and when you’re doing these action sequences, there’s so much prep that goes in that…by being a team with [director Rhys Thomas], as we were, to kind of create and craft the whole thing with [producers Trinh Tran and Kevin Feige] and a whole team, but then to be able to concentrate on our individual episodes, it was actually a way of ensuring that each episode had its own stamp and its own arc and its own bigness, if you like.”

Here’s the description of Hawkeye:

“Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.”

