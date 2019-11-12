Hawkeye Concept Art Confirms Lucky the Pizza Dog on Disney+

Fans staying up overnight to catch the launch of Disney+ were treated to Expanding the Universe, a quick 12-minute snapshot of what’s to come from Marvel Studios on the direct-to-consumer service. That included the first concept art of the likes of Kate Bishop, U.S. Agent, and one particularly furry fan-favorite character. Lingering behind in one of the pieces of concept art from Hawkeye is a one-eyed yellow lab. Fans of the archer will quickly recognize the character as Lucky the Pizza Dog, the good boy first introduced in Matt Fraction and David Aja’s big-time Hawkeye run.

At one point in that series, Clint Barton rescues a dog from a criminal syndicate he’s been tracking down. Clint subsequently gives the dog the name Lucky and before long, there’s a full (awesome and hilarious) issue told from Lucky’s point of view. It’s there fans find out Lucky thinks of himself as “Pizza-Dog,” due to his overwhelming love for the delectable treat. Thus, Lucky the Pizza Dog was born.

Though we don’t know much about the Hawkeye series proper, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously told Bloomberg the whole thing was initially planned as a movie. “Among other ideas, Feige laid out his plans for the Loki series and another called WandaVision, focused on the other two characters, who are romantically entwined. Everyone, he says, was stoked. Feige was more nervous about his pitch to Jeremy Renner, who plays The Avengers’ Hawkeye. Marvel had a deal for Renner to star in a movie based on the character, but Feige wanted to turn the project into a Disney+ series. Renner turned out to be fine with the change,” they added.

Hawkeye is expected to hit Disney+ in fall 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

