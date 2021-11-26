Hawkeye Fan Video Syncs Up Epic Opening Scene With Avengers Battle of New York

The opening of Hawkeye‘s first episode took fans back to the climactic Battle of New York in Marvel’s The Avengers. A young Kate Bishop was shaken as her New York City home was damaged in the Avengers’ battle against the alien Chitauri army. Just as a group of Chitauri looked like they were going to attack, a solo arrow took out their hovercraft. Kate looked on as Hawkeye fought the Chitauri and pulled off a high-risk escape through atop a tall building. The scene was pulled directly from 2012’s The Avengers, and one creative Hawkeye fan synced both scenes to fill in the gaps.

“The parallels,” Twitter user @cineping captioned his video. “The Avengers (2012) ~ Hawkeye(2021)” The Avengers portion of the 27-second clip begins with Hawkeye recognizing the Chitauri are swarming in from above. When the dust clears, Kate is able to watch him punch and kick the aliens off the building, giving him just enough time to leap away from an explosion on the edge of the structure. Hawkeye’s slow-motion fall is contrasted with Kate looking on in awe as he shoots a grappling hook to the side of the building, swinging into a glass window to safety.

There was no better way to kickstart Hawkeye‘s Disney+ run than a callback to the assembling of the Avengers. Marketing and trailers have shown how Kate Bishop grew up a fan of Clint Barton, so it makes sense that the birth of her fandom would come during this iconic moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watching one of the two non-powered members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes hold his own against an invading alien army would inspire anyone at that moment. As the opening credits to Hawkeye revealed, Kate Bishop motivated herself to become a world-class athlete, learning how to use a bow-and-arrow along with other fighting weapons and self-defense. She probably didn’t think she’d ever meet her idol, but a chance encounter placed her inside Hawkeye’s old Ronin costume.

“The whole thing was completely done brand new, it was all new off the showroom floor, except there was one moment of Jeremy leaping off the building that we [used],” director Rhys Thomas told The Wrap about recreating the scene from Marvel’s The Avengers. “But we also had to shoot the other side. So we had our double recreate the leap as well. I had this great chance to look at dailies from the original Avengers, which was kind of cool.”

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+