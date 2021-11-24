How Hawkeye Recreated That Key Scene From Avengers Revealed

Happy Hawkeye Day, Marvel fans! The first two episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Disney+ show are now streaming, and fans are loving the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton as well as the debut of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The show is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 95% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show a 5 out of 5 and called it “exactly what the franchise needs.” The first episode of the series kicks off with an epic flashback to the Battle of New York from 2012’s The Avengers, but this time it was shown through Kate Bishop’s perspective. During a recent chat with The Wrap, director Rhys Thomas spoke about recreating the iconic scene.

“The whole thing was completely done brand new, it was all new off the showroom floor, except there was one moment of Jeremy leaping off the building that we [used],” Thomas explained. “But we also had to shoot the other side. So we had our double recreate the leap as well. I had this great chance to look at dailies from the original ‘Avengers,’ which was kind of cool.”

Recently, Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran spoke with ComicBook.com about the show and explained the new sides to Clint.

“The Clint Barton from the Avengers movies was sort of inspired by ‘The Ultimates’ comics, right? He’s sort of the bad-ass, serious archer,” she explained. “What I thought was really interesting is there is the Fraction, lighter tone, humorous Clint Barton that I absolutely loved and could not put down when I started reading it. And I was like, well, how do we inject that into the version that we’ve already created? And, how do we sort of meld that into one person?”

“And we thought the best person to do that is Kate Bishop because she is the complete opposite of who Clint is. She is a ball of energy, she doesn’t stop talking, she speaks her mind, and we felt that she can actually pull that side of him outright in the series, and that was what was fun about it,” Tran added. “And that was what was a part of the inspiration from the Fraction run is the constant bickering and bantering between the two of them. And we wanted to really inject that into the series, and Jeremy is hilarious and he was so game to actually show that different side of him and putting him into situations like, you know, the LARPing scene in episode two that you guys have seen. It’s just like, how does he react to that, you know? And that was what was fun about bringing that side to life.”

Hawkeye‘s first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.