Hawkeye: Disney+ Unveils First Kate Bishop Concept Art

Disney+ rolled out on Tuesday, offering up a look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its new Expanding The Universe episode. Expanding The Universe took a look at the future for Marvel Studios as it stands on the small screen with the Disney+ streaming service’s exclusive Marvel titles. Those titles include Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, What If…?, WandaVision, and Hawkeye. While many of the titles revealed first looks at concept art in the Expanding The Universe special, it was the Hawkeye series which showed off the first look at what the MCU’s Kate Bishop might look like in the upcoming series.

“She’s the new, young mentee that he can train to eventually take over the mantle as Hawkeye, one day,” executive producer Trinh Tran said in Expanding The Universe. While there has been no official casting news for Hawkeye just yet, Hailee Steinfeld is reportedly the front runner for the role of Kate Bishop in the series. The concept art does not reflect as much.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the concept art of Kate Bishop in the upcoming Hawkeye series below!

The shot above sees Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye taking on a purple costume more consistent with his look from the comics. In what seems to be a high-speed action sequence, he and Kate Bishop are fighting side by side.

Meanwhile, another piece of concept art appears to confirm that the popular Lucky the Pizza Dog is headed to the Hawkeye series. Lucky is well known from Matt Fraction’s run on the Hawkeye comic series.

“I think with Endgame, it’s always going to impact all of the characters that we are introducing in our Disney+ streaming shows as well as the future of features, right, for the characters that are still existing,” Tran said. “So you’re just going to have to find… I can’t say much about that!”

And, finally, there is the Kate Bishop hero shot amongst the concept art designs…

Are you looking forward to the Hawkeye series on Disney+? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter! You can sign up for Disney+ here.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.