Square Enix RPG Available for Free for 24 Hours

A Square Enix RPG that is normally locked behind a purchase is now available for free, at least for some. When you think of Square Enix, and someone says RPG, you probably think of Final Fantasy, or maybe even Dragon Quest or Kingdom Hearts. There are several series that likely come to mind, as the developer/publisher is one of the great makers of RPGs, and has been for decades. Consquently, it also has some RPG series that are overlooked.

One of the more overlooked and sometimes forgotten Square Enix RPG series when it comes to discussing the best Square Enix RPGs is Deus Ex, partially because the series has been on ice since 2016, when Deus Ex: Mankind Divided was released. For those who have never experienced this cyberpunk action RPG series, you can now jump into it for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription.

Free Square Enix Cyberpunk RPG

Courtesy of Prime Gaming, everyone with an Amazon Prime subscription can score an Epic Games Store code, aka a PC code, of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, for free. The Square Enix RPG is also available on PS4 and Xbox One, but codes are limited to PC, which is typically the case with Prime Gaming.

As a series, Deus Ex debuted in 2000 with the release of Deus Ex by developer Ion Storm and publisher Eidos Interactive, before the latter was acquired by Square Enix. Upon release, the RPG earned a 90 on Metacritic. Consquently, it is widely considered one of the best games of 2000, and one of the best RPGs of the 2000s. A sequel followed in 2003 called Deus Ex: Invisible War. Made by the same pair, it earned an 80 on Metacritic, a bit lower than its predecessor. This may explain why the next game didn’t come until 2011, and why it rebooted the series.

This game was Deus Ex: Human Revolution, which brought the series back to a 90 on Metacritic. This is when the series shifted development to Eidos Montreal. Like the first game, it is widely held as one of the best games of its year, and one of the best RPGs of the 2010s. Despite this, it took seven years before it got its own follow-up, the free RPG in question, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Unfortunately, it appears the series struggles with sequels, because it also scored lower than its predecessor, only earning an 83 on Metacritic. It also seemingly put the series on ice.

Once redeemed for free, the Square Enix RPG is free to keep perpetually, regardless of subscription status. This means, unlike PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass, where you lose access to its free games if your subscription lapses, once this is claimed, it is yours to keep beyond your Amazon Prime subscription.

