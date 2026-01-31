One of the Best Video Games of All Time Released Almost Three Decades Ago Today on PS1

Some games are released at the perfect time and alter the course of the industry forever, and one such game was released on January 31st, 1997. Nearly 30 years ago, fans were treated to an incredible game that is still one of the most beloved games of all time. It is more than nostalgia that keeps the game alive, because not only is the original still available, but it has been remade for modern platforms, and fans have access to various spin-off games and media.

This experience, of course, was Final Fantasy VII. The game became a phenomenon unlike anything the industry had seen before, and Square Enix has been riding that train for almost three decades. It was bold, heartbreakingly emotional, and technologically groundbreaking. It is hailed as one of the greatest games of all time and single-handedly put JRPGs on the global map. Its influence still pulses through modern gaming, and it still holds up today, especially with the new update Square Enix has released.

Final Fantasy VII Changed RPGs and Gaming Forever

image courtesy of square enix

It is difficult to state how revolutionary Final Fantasy VII was in 1997 without sounding dramatic. Yet there is no other way to describe it. The industry had never seen a game combine cinematic storytelling, orchestral scale compositions, and ambitious worldbuilding with such confidence and success. Most games at the time were still experimenting with story structure and visual presentation, but Final Fantasy VII arrived with an identity so ahead of its time that everyone had to pay attention.

The first time I stepped into Midgar, I understood why older players described it as culture shock. This was a world that felt lived in. Smoky reactors loomed over slums filled with desperate citizens. Neon signs flickered above rain-soaked steel walkways. The game showed me a universe struggling under the weight of corporate greed and environmental decay long before that became a staple of modern storytelling.

The character writing was equally impressive. Cloud Strife was not a typical action hero. He was conflicted, flawed, and quietly unraveling. Aerith brought warmth and mystery. Tifa balanced loyalty with unresolved tension. And Barret delivered some of the most emotionally charged moments in RPG history. These characters were not just party members. They were companions that I have carried with me for decades. And let’s not forget the classic Aerith versus Tifa debate that still echoes today.

Most importantly, Final Fantasy VII made JRPGs mainstream. It proved that turn-based combat, text-heavy storytelling, and deeply emotional arcs could capture global attention. Without it, the genre’s trajectory would have been very different. You feel its influence in Persona, Kingdom Hearts, Xenoblade Chronicles, and countless indie RPGs chasing the same blend of style and sincerity. The game did not just change the trajectory of Final Fantasy, but the entire gaming industry.

Final Fantasy VII Is More Than Legacy

image courtesy of square enix

What makes Final Fantasy VII enduring is not just that it was great in 1997 but that it still holds up and feels just as moving as it did back then. New players continue discovering it, sometimes out of curiosity, sometimes after playing Final Fantasy VII Remake. Revisiting the game now, I am struck by how mature its themes feel. Identity, grief, trauma, environmentalism, and the search for purpose are woven into every beat of the story. These themes resonate even more strongly as an adult than they did when I first encountered them as a kid. Cloud’s fractured sense of self hits harder, Aerith’s optimism feels more necessary, and Barret’s desperation to protect his daughter lands with real emotional weight.

The original game’s pre-rendered backdrops still hold their charm. The turn-based combat remains one of the most satisfying systems in RPG history. The Materia system in particular is a masterpiece of design. It is simple enough for newcomers, complex enough for experts, and customizable to an almost absurd degree. It is the kind of system many modern RPGs still try to emulate.

And it wasn’t just its narrative and gameplay that made it so good. Even today, when I hear the opening notes of “Bombing Mission,” “Aerith’s Theme,” and of course, “One-Winged Angel,” it sends a shiver down my spine. Very few soundtracks achieve that kind of emotional permanence. The legacy is undeniable, and yet the game is not a museum piece. It is alive through Remake and Rebirth. It continues to inspire and to move players nearly thirty years later. And as the franchise continues to evolve, the original remains a compass guiding the direction of the entire series.

The Future of Final Fantasy After Remake Part 3

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

With Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a new generation has fallen in love with Cloud’s journey. These reimaginings are bold reinterpretations that remix the narrative, expand the characters, and explore new corners of the world. When Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 finally arrives, it will mark the end of one of the most ambitious projects in Square Enix’s history, leaving fans with a simple question. What comes next?

Other Final Fantasy VII games could be remade. We already had Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, but somehow Square Enix has ignored Dirge of Cerberus, which absolutely needs a remake. We could also see new spin-off games that take place in the same world, perhaps one exploring Sephiroth’s background. But the most likely option will be that other games in the series could receive the same treatment.

Fans are desperate for a remake of Final Fantasy IX, but other games are also in demand. Final Fantasy XII and X are both fan favorites as well, and I would love for Square Enix to revisit Final Fantasy XIII. The success of the remakes proves there is a hunger for both nostalgia and reinvention. There are so many incredible games in the series that it seems almost impossible to choose what the next project will be. Whatever it is, I am sure that fans will be satisfied, even if it isn’t their favorite Final Fantasy that is chosen.

As Final Fantasy VII approaches its third decade, the conversation around it remains as passionate as ever, and fans give it their undying love. Players still debate their favorite party members, still revisit their childhood memories, and still carry emotional scars from certain scenes that need no introduction. Final Fantasy VII did more than change the game industry; it changed people and showed what video games were truly capable of. And three decades later, it remains one of the greatest achievements in gaming history.

