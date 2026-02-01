PS5 Pro Does Not Fully Support New PS5 Exclusive Game

The PS5 Pro does not fully support a new PS5 console exclusive game, meaning there are no PS5 Pro enhancements. It’s never great when a game comes out without full PS5 Pro support, but it happens often. In fact, it’s more common for new games not to have PS5 Pro enhancements than it is for them to have the upgrades. However, you expect this to be less common with exclusives and console exclusives. Unfortunately, while a little less common, it still happens quite a bit that an exclusive or a console exclusive releases without full PS5 Pro support.

There were two PS5 exclusives/console exclusives released in January 2026. One of these gams is Code Violet, which is inconsequential because it is awful, as evidenced by its 27 out of 100 Metacritic score. The other game is more noteworthy, though. In fact, the other game is tied for the highest-rated game of 2026 so far, thanks to its 84 on Metacritic. This game is Cairn from developer The Game Bakers, a French studio known for 2016’s Furi and 2020’s Haven.

Lack of PS5 Pro Enhanced Games

This news follows the first big release of the year releasing last month without full PS5 Pro support. This time, it’s not as consequential because the game in question, Cairn, is not pushing the PS5 to its limit, so it’s unlikely to considerably benefit from the added power of the PS5 Pro. However, even if the support was more symbolic than practical, you would still like to see it. As we have documented since the console’s launch, there are just way too many games, including many of the biggest releases, shipping without PS5 Pro enhancements. Some of them add them post-launch, but many of them don’t. In this instance, there is no word of PS5 Pro support coming to Cairn. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

The good news is that the next PS5 exclusive, the first major PS5 exclusive of the year, is set to be PS5 Pro-enhanced at release this week. This is also the case with the first huge multi-platform release of 2026 as well. And both of these games should really benefit from the added power the PS5 Pro has in comparison to the standard PS5.

