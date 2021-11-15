Hawkeye: Marvel Releases Eight New Stills From Series

The release of Hawkeye is just over a week away on Disney+, and Marvel Studios is wanting to get as many eyes as possible on the series. As part of the show’s marketing cycle on Monday, the House of Ideas released eight new stills for the series. There’s one shot that shows off Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in their new supersuits, and another pair where the duo is seen in regular street clothes.

Then there’s a still of Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) and Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) together, before two stills officially showing off Alaqua Cox’s debut as Echo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She is such a badass in this series,” Tran said in a recent interview with Murphy’s Multiverse about Cox’s performance as Echo. “She really completely impressed us all with her determination and hard work in wanting to make sure Maya Lopez is the way everybody wants.”

She added, “I have to say there was a bit of nervousness at the beginning because Alaqua hasn’t been a part of the industry. To get somebody brand new and pull her into a character like Maya Lopez, it’s a big deal. But she took it in strides, worked hard, and proved to us that there is a character who’s deaf but is able to be a part of the MCU and be a superhero in her own right.”

Keep scrolling to see new the snapshots revealed by Marvel Studios.

Eleanor Bishop & Jack Duquesne

Kate

Echo Boxing

Clint

Kate

Clint

Echo

Clint & Kate





Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ on November 24th.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Hawkeye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.