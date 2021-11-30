Hawkeye Set Photos Reveal New Look at Echo vs. Kate Bishop Fight

In the closing moments of Hawkeye Episode Two, fans are finally introduced to Echo, a longtime supporting character of Daredevil and other street-level characters. In live-action, the character is played by Marvel newcomer Alaqua Cox, and it looks like Cox is going to be featured heavily throughout the remainder of the series. Monday, Marvel Studios a batched of new stills from upcoming episodes, and Cox’s Maya Lopez is featured in a still fighting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Though it’s not quite clear, it looks like the fight in question might take place in the safehouse Kate and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) used in the first two episodes, or perhaps even Lopez’s apartment since a bike helmet can be seen in the background. You can see the still below.

Cox’s job in Hawkeye impressed Marvel executives so much, they quickly launched a spin-off into development. In fact, Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran went so long to call the actor a total badass.

“She is such a badass in this series,” Tran previously said in an interview with Murphy’s Multiverse. “She really completely impressed us all with her determination and hard work in wanting to make sure Maya Lopez is the way everybody wants.”

She added, “I have to say there was a bit of nervousness at the beginning because Alaqua hasn’t been a part of the industry. To get somebody brand new and pull her into a character like Maya Lopez, it’s a big deal. But she took it in strides, worked hard, and proved to us that there is a character who’s deaf but is able to be a part of the MCU and be a superhero in her own right.”

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

