Echo: Hawkeye Spinoff Series Announced by Marvel

Echo will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming Hawkeye TV series, but the character is already preparing for a long tenure in the franchise. Fortunately, when fans see actress Alaqua Cox portray the comic character in Hawkeye next month, they won’t have to wonder or theorize when she will pop up in the MCU next. Echo is getting her own TV series on Disney+, and Disney+ Day revealed the first look at the series logo, which you can check out below.

Reports of a solo Echo TV series surfaced back in March, while Hawkeye was still in production. On Friday morning, as a part of the Disney+ Day celebration, Marvel Studios and Disney+ officially announced that the Echo series was in development. Cox will reprise her role as Echo, with Men in Black 3 and Tropic Thunder writers Emily and Etan Cohen writing the scripts and serving as executive producers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Echo, aka Maya Lopez, is an extraordinary and unique hero for Marvel. She’ll be the first Native American hero in the MCU and the second deaf character, following Eternals speedster Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff. In the comics, Echo’s father is killed by Kingpin and the villain ultimately decides to adopt her. There’s no telling just yet how she will fit into the MCU, or if her debut will eventually help bring Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin into the fold.

It’s not often that an actor’s first on-screen role is part of the world’s biggest entertainment franchise and a gateway to your own TV series, but that’s exactly what happened to Cox when she landed the part of Echo. She was working at an Amazon facility when Marvel put out the casting call.

“It’s crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I’m so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do,” Cox told ahead of Hawkeye‘s premiere.

“[My friends] saw the casting call looking for a Native American actress and female deaf actress,” she added. “It just matched so perfectly, so I decided to go for it. I had never seen anybody on the screen that maybe looked like me … deaf, an amputee.”

Echo looks to be an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, but her journey in the franchise will begin with a stint alongside Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner. The first two episodes of Hawkeye debut on Disney+ on November 24th.