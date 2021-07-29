Hawkeye Release Date and First Look Revealed

✖

Disney+ has been on a roll with its first three shows, and the hope is that it can keep the winning trend going with its next project, Hawkeye. Fans had been wondering when we would get to see Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop meet, and now we've finally got a release date. Hawkeye is hitting Disney+ on Wednesday, November 24th, and along with the big news Disney+ also shared a new look at the show, which features Bishop and Clint meeting in what looks to be her training area. You can check out the post and the photo below.

"#Hawkeye never misses Bow and arrow so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look at Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on #DisneyPlus."

Fans are eager to see Steinfeld in the Bishop role, and she dived into the comics when getting ready for it.

"As far as the comics go, yes," Seinfeld said. "Again, it’s kind of like Emily and her poetry: having this world of endless information. I’ve always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person, and a large book with anything over 200-250 pages has always intimidated me, so comics have always been something I’ve been drawn to because of the visual aspect of it. So I’ve had so much fun reading these comics, and going through them and discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in there that we’re bringing to life in the show, and other elements of the comics."

Marvel producer Trinh Tran teased previously that fans can look forward to a movie-style experience from all of the Disney+ shows, including Hawkeye.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Tran also shared. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye hits Disney+ on November 24th.

