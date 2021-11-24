Hawkeye Fans Beg Marvel For More Rogers The Musical





Hawkeye‘s first two episodes have fans begging for more of Rogers The Musical. Disney+ might have to make room for another smash-hit musical on the service. Clint Barton and his family might not have loved Rogers’ songs, but the fans in real-life cannot get enough. “Save The City” has been getting discussed all day on social media. That seems like it will continue throughout the weekend. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman actually composed the song. Their credits include Marry Poppins Returns. Head writer Jonathan Igla knew he would have to bring the heat if the musical elements were going to work on-screen. Having access to that kind of talent makes the task quite a bit easier. The composing duo recently talked to Marvel.com about bringing the Rogers musical to life. Kevin Feige personally requesting you for a project must be some kind of feeling.

“[Scott and I] were at an Academy Award dinner, and I’m sitting there and someone taps me on the shoulder and says, ‘Excuse me, Kevin Feige would love to meet you,’” Shaiman revealed. “I knew who Kevin was, and I was like he wants to meet me, really? Turns out Kevin is a film score nerd. He started talking about [the scores I’ve written] one by one and I was like, I cannot believe this is happening. We started trading emails about scores and this and that, and when I would see [Marvel movies] I would send him an email. I guess when this idea came up for Hawkeye, for there to be a musical on Broadway, he luckily thought of us, and [Scott and I] couldn’t be more ecstatic about it.”

