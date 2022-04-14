Hawkeye Season 2 Gets Bad News in Latest Update From Marvel

Fans of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series may be in for some very disappointing news. According to Variety, Disney is beginning to put up some of their shows in contention for the Emmys, and after changing course with Loki, it seems that Hawkeye is going to be placed into the Limited Series category. The news may be upsetting to fans hoping to get a second season of the series because this could mean that it probably won’t be coming back for a second season.

Hawkeye season one was a big hit for both fans and critics alike. The series did a lot of big things like introduce us to Kate Bishop, bring back Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, andVariety reintroduce fans to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. The latter was made by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. According to series producer Trinh Tran, Feige revealed that the series could use the character and even reached out to D’Onofrio himself.

“Kevin threw out the idea that ‘What if this could be Kingpin?’ And I think all of our jaws just kind of dropping our Zoom meetings, and we’re kinda like, ‘Wait, you’re joking, right? This can’t be serious. Are you serious?” Tran said during the docuseries. “This is… You really think that there’s a chance that we can actually get Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Kingpin in Daredevil in the series, as a cameo for a couple of scenes? Like, he is our big boss?’ And Kevin made a call to Vincent.”



Here’s an official synopsis for Hawkeye: “Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.” Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, “Hawkeye” also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. All episodes of Hawkeye are exclusively streaming on Disney+ now.



