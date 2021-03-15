Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Teases Major Fight Scene

✖

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is teasing a major fight scene in his upcoming Disney+ series. Literally. Renner posted to this Instagram stories with a picture of him riding in a car (Avengers tee-shirt and face mask on, of course). He captioned the photo with the words "Ready for a good fight tonight 👊🏻🏹 ", which definitely seems to suggest that he's filming a major action sequence for Hawkeye today. That's an exciting prospect for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, as this Hawkeye series has quickly turned into a Marvel series with the potential for some uniquely cool action sequences.

The Hawkeye series will introduce Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, a young archer who takes up the Hawkeye mantle in Marvel Comics. Kate and Clint Barton (Renner) will have their hands full with a Marvel-sized Training Day type scenario. Kate and Clint will be going up against some formidable Marvel assassins and/or spies, including Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, the deaf Native American girl who can mimic other's movements and skills. Also in the mix will be Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Natasha Romanoff's sister, and the new Black Widow. The events of the Black Widow movie have yet to reveal where Yelena's allegiances will lie by the time Hawkeye takes place years later.

What we do know is that Hawkeye is going to have plenty of action, in addition to this big fight that Jeremy Renner is teasing. Renner and Steinfeld have both been teasing fans regularly with social media posts from the set; a recent one from Renner showed the cast and crew of Hawkeye planning to shoot a big car chase sequence, which was actually teased in early concept art. Another photo seemed to suggest that Clint and Kate will be in this car chase to take down the Marvel villains known as the Track Suit Mafia.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye is slated to stream on Disney+ later this year.