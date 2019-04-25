Hawkeye Set Photos Tease Epic Car Chase

✖

Filming continues to proceed on Hawkeye, the upcoming Disney+ series that will spin out of the events of Avengers: Endgame and help usher in a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Expect the trademark Marvel Studios action and humor seen in previous projects with a lot of inspiration taken from the classic comic book series Hawkeye by David Aja, Matt Hollingsworth, and Matt Fraction. Production is currently underway on what's looking like an intense stunt sequence with series stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld against the cult-favorite villains of the Tracksuit Mafia.

Renner dropped some teases about the car stunt on his Instagram page. One of them appears to be teasing the crew's plans for the sequence, plotting out the action with multiple toy cars and figure out how it will all come together. Check out the images below:

Renner's Clint Barton will help train the next generation, possibly setting up the Young Avengers, with the Marvel debut of Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. The two characters will both play major roles in the series, as we learned from producer Trinh Tran.

"Well, they're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" Tran told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

Steinfeld tried to deny her involvement in Hawkeye until Marvel Studios officially announced the casting last year. Now she's opened up about joining the new Disney+ series.

"I’m just so excited. As I’m in the process of developing her, I’m working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life," Steinfeld told Entertainment Tonight. "I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that," she added. "She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."

Hawkeye is expected to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

