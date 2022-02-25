Hawkeye Snuck In Another Avengers Hero Cameo That Everyone Missed

Throughout Hawkeye‘s six episodes, there were many exciting Marvel returns ranging from Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, and if you looked closely enough, you would have spotted an Avenger in the background of a scene. The show’s first episode featured an epic flashback to the Battle of New York from 2012’s The Avengers, but this time it was shown through Kate Bishop’s perspective. Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) was the only prominent Avenger featured in the flashback, but The Direct just confirmed that Hulk could also be spotted during the scene.

“It is indeed Hulk jumping from building to building and getting a blast from a Chitauri weapon,” ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Vincent Papaix confirmed. You can check out a screenshot of the moment below:

During an interview with The Wrap, Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas spoke about recreating the iconic Avengers scene.

“The whole thing was completely done brand new, it was all new off the showroom floor, except there was one moment of Jeremy leaping off the building that we [used],” Thomas explained. “But we also had to shoot the other side. So we had our double recreate the leap as well. I had this great chance to look at dailies from the original ‘Avengers,’ which was kind of cool.”

Hawkeye was a big hit with critics and audiences alike, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 91% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show a 5 out of 5 and called it “exactly what the franchise needs.” Hawkeye saw Clint Barton teaming up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and now that the show has come to an end, fans are eager to find out what’s next for Kate now that she is expected to take on the Hawkeye mantle. Steinfeld recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct) and teased her character’s future.

“There’s a lot of new opportunities rising. I’m excited to see where a character like Kate goes. She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky’s the limit for her, I feel,” Steinfeld shared.

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.