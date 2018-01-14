Fan Art Showcases A ‘Hawkeye’ Solo Series

He’s been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor and there’s been an underground movement to get him his own movie or television show for quite some time.Now, thanks to Twitter user @CyberSheff, Clint Barton — the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent known by his codename Hawkeye — has some pretty spiffy fanart that shows what could be with a solo property.

Posted to Twitter earlier this afternoon, the poster draws inspiration from Matt Fraction and Dave Aja’s fan-favorite comic book run featuring Barton.

Created a character poster for a Netflix #Hawkeye series, inspired by the artwork of @davaja. How about it, @netflix? pic.twitter.com/ZK2n03WiH5 — Tom (@CyberSheff) January 13, 2018

Behind an image of Jeremy Renner — the actor that portrays Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — is a target in Hawkeye‘s signature purple.

The fan art also showcases a new logo, with an arrowhead replacing the ‘A’ in Hawkeye.

As of now, there’s been no talks surfacing that Marvel — whether it be the Studios or Television side — has any plans for a solo Hawkeye movie or show.

That’s not stopping Renner, however.As of a month ago, the actor is “down” to play Hawkeye in his own movie.The actor did, however, warn Marvel Studios not to take too long to decide as he joked he didn’t want to be wearing tights in his 50s.

Although we may never get a solo Hawkeye property, we are still guaranteed to see Renner as he’s slated to reprise his role as Barton in both Avengers:Infinity War and it’s yet-to-be-named sequel Avengers 4.