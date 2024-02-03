Marvel Star Jeremy Renner "Always Game" for Hawkeye Return

It's been a little over a year since Marvel star Jeremy Renner suffered serious injuries during a snowplow accident and underwent surgery. The actor spent most of last year recovering and sharing updates about his healing process. Renner is officially back to work filming the third season of The Mayor of Kingstown, which was renewed in the fall. Of course, many fans want to know if Renner will ever play Clint Barton/Hawkeye again. While Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop has taken over the Hawkeye mantle in the MCU, there's always room for Renner to return. In fact, the actor recently told ET Online that he is open to coming back to the franchise.

"I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so... if they want me, they could have me. It would be something," Renner shared when asked about a potential Marvel return.

During the interview, Renner also talked about his upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

"I had a commercial career, then I got a movie star career," Renner shared. "I never had an ad in the big game ... I'll be watching this one, and I'm so stoked, because they're sometimes the highlight of the Super Bowl. Some games aren't always the greatest, but the ads are always the greatest. It's nice to be part of that, thinking [I can] check that off the box of things I want to do in my life."

Marvel Stars Open Up About Jeremy Renner's Accident:

As Renner mentioned in the above interview, his Marvel family stuck by his side during his recovery. Last year, the actor had many interactions with some of his MCU co-stars on social media, ranging from a post from Chris Evans about Renner's recovery to Chris Hemsworth reacting to Renner's Diane Swayer interview. Other Marvel actors have spoken about Renner during interviews, including Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she shared that she caught up with Renner following the accident and expressed her gratitude regarding his speedy recovery.

"I have [spoken to him]. I'm going to get emotional talking about it. I'm so grateful that he's okay. He's truly made a miraculous recovery," Steinfeld said. "I go back to thinking about how excited I was just to meet him and then I realized very quickly, I can't believe I'm going to admit this but I will for Jeremy: as Kate Bishop is to Clint [Barton], I am that way with Jeremy. I just couldn't be more grateful that he's okay. He's more than okay. He's such a fighter."

Scarlett Johansson told Variety about the moment she learned of her Avengers co-star's accident. "I was very upset," she recalled. "On the Avengers text chain, we're like, 'OK, you beat us all. That's it. You won.' That's like real superhero stuff. It's unbelievable."

She continued, "I was honestly so fucking happy to see him. I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally," Johansson told the outlet. "He's a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he's also hilarious. We laughed a lot."

Would you like to see Jeremy Renner back in the MCU? Tell us in the comments!