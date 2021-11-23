Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Reveals Which Marvel Movie He Will Never Watch Again

In a matter of hours, Jeremy Renner will finally make it so each of the original Avengers has had their own solo franchise. Renner, alongside Hailee Steinfeld, will star in Hawkeye on Disney+, as the first two episodes of the series premiere on Wednesday. Despite being part of Hollywood’s biggest franchise—and even in light of getting his own show—there’s one Marvel flick Renner refuses to watch, for arguably the most heartbreaking of reasons.

In an interview with the BBC Radio, Renner says he won’t rewatch Avengers: Endgame. To date, he’s only seen it at the film’s premiere event, but won’t watch it again simply because it turned him into “a sobbing mess.”

“I saw it at the premiere, but that was just something to celebrate for all of us. We were all laughing and weeping and it was a lot to do,” Renner told the radio station. “I’ll never watch that again, it was a difficult experience. We were all just a sobbing mess and we’re laughing. It’s amazing, we were like audience members and that was awesome to experience. I mean, that was a lovely, beautiful experience to share.”

Earlier this month, Renner confirmed he and the other original Avengers still remain in a group text to this day, despite most of the other actors having already moved on to other opportunities.

“Just because you die on camera doesn’t mean you die in real life, so we have a group chat and it’s all of us, some that are still alive and dead on screen,” Renner shared with ComicBook.com. “Yeah, we’re all very, very good friends, and we don’t really speak too much about our job, and that’s what’s also great about being, you know, Avenger friends, you know. We speak about our kids. You know what I mean? We speak about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages and house building. We speak about just our life stuff, you know?” He added, “Our friendship is very, very special and very unique, and I love them. I love them.”

Hawkeye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

