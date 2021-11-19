Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Says “Avenger Friends” Group Chat is Still Going

The original six Avengers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a special bond. Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) first teamed up in The Avengers back in 2012 and they’ve been through a whole lot together in the last decade. Before the release of Avengers: Infinity War, they even all got matching Avengers tattoos (with the exception of Ruffalo). Renner is currently busy promoting his first standalone MCU project, Hawkeye, which premieres on Disney+ next week. While chatting with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis, he revealed that the Avengers still have an active group chat.

“Just because you die on camera doesn’t mean you die in real life, so we have a group chat and it’s all of us, some that are still alive and dead on screen,” Renner shared. “Yeah, we’re all very, very good friends, and we don’t really speak too much about our job, and that’s what’s also great about being, you know, Avenger friends, you know. We speak about our kids. You know what I mean? We speak about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages and house building. We speak about just our life stuff, you know?” He added, “Our friendship is very, very special and very unique, and I love them. I love them.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the clip of Renner below:

https://twitter.com/PhaseZeroCB/status/1461450315232907266?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

During the chat, Renner also talked about joining the MCU back in 2010 for Thor.

“I knew nothing. Yeah, all I knew is it was Iron Man that was out and I went down to Manhattan Beach to go, ’cause that’s where they’re doing a lot of filming at the time, to go see Kevin [Feige] and Lou [Esposito] and just the people over there. And yeah, went and talked about Clint Barton. And they said, ‘What do you know about him?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know anything about him. I didn’t read the comics or anything. But you know what I do love? Iron Man.’ I’m like, ‘I’m here because I really love Iron Man and I love what you guys did with that.’ I mean, it’s so plausible and made it really almost like this really could happen almost. And it was charming and beautiful, and I loved all the things that they did and why Iron Man was such a success.”

He continued, “Then I was just really concerned. I’m like, ‘I’m not sure how you’re gonna get the Fabio with the hammer to fly around and make that real. How are you guys gonna do that?’ And sure enough, you get Hemsworth and that makes that happen. That’s what a fantastic world that is. And then the Hawkeye version they were showing me was not the one that a lot of people know from the comics with the purple and the thing and a lot of flash going on. It was the more the Ultimates version which is more tactile and military-type of version of him. And yeah, it kind of just went from there and grabbed some handfuls of candy and walked out.”

The first two episodes of Hawkeye premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.