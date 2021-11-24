Hawkeye: Thor: Love and Thunder Writer Worked on Disney+ Series

Wednesday saw the long-awaited premiere of the first two episodes of Hawkeye, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series to make its debut on Disney+. The series is littered with ties to the lore of the larger franchise, as it both advances the story of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and chronicles the origin of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Even outside of the realm of its two titular heroes, it turns out that the series has a unique connection to another realm of the MCU. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who serves as co-writer on the upcoming MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder, is listed as a consulting producer on Hawkeye’s first two episodes. Robinson, whose work also includes Sweet/Vicious and Someone Great confirmed the role on Twitter, saying that she “got to spend a little time in Clint and Kate’s world” working on the series.

Got to spend a little time in Clint and Kate’s world last summer working on Hawkeye. Congrats to @MarvelStudios and every person who brought this glorious Christmas magic to life! #Hawkeye is now streaming on @disneyplus. Kate Bishop 4ever 💜🏹 https://t.co/svXSY1ZeJu — Jenn Kaytin Robinson (@JennKaytin) November 24, 2021

“I mean, fortunately, my role as an executive producer on this was really just about trying to sort of protect all things Hawkeye and you know, from story, there’s completion sort of just, I guess, silo that off,” director and executive producer Rhys Thomas told ComicBook.com of working on the series within the MCU. “So Trinh Tran was actually really the one who had access to the keys to some of the other vehicles in the garage. But even then, I think above her there’s Kevin [Feige] so like we would sometimes have that surprise of like, you know, I mean my general experience was like, I would sort of have an idea in the middle of the night and get all excited and rush in the next day and think, ‘oh I’ve solved this problem.’ And then you’d find out, and then sometimes Trinh wouldn’t even know that, oh, they’re doing that in this show so you can’t. And that was the way I usually found out.”

In Hawkeye, while in New York City post-Blip, Clint Barton must work together with the young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

