Kevin Feige Hopes Hawkeye Becomes a Marvel Christmas Classic

Marvel Studios is gifting audiences what it hopes will become a Christmas classic with Hawkeye, the first Disney+ series to star a marquee Avenger. Set in a Christmas time post-Blip New York after Avengers: Endgame, the six-episode series is about retiree Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) merry mission to make it home to his family in time for the holidays. When a threat from his past shows up, Clint teams with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to unravel a criminal conspiracy that could pose an Avengers-level threat.

“I hope [Hawkeye is necessary viewing for the holidays],” Marvel Studios president and Hawkeye producer Kevin Feige told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s fun, we’ve always wanted to do a story [at Christmas]. We had a little bit in Iron Man 3 that was our Christmas story — nobody really looks at it as a [Christmas story], we sort of consider that a Christmas movie. But this, unabashedly, is a holiday story.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I love the idea of it being a perennial that people can check out every holiday season,” added Feige of Hawkeye, premiering with two episodes November 24 on Disney+. “I love that it’s debuting just before Thanksgiving, it concludes just before Christmas. For the first time you get a title Avenger on Disney+, which is great. Jeremy Renner, of course, is the best, and he’s the reason to do it. Thankfully, Hailee wanted to work with him, so we got her to play Kate Bishop, and it’s that pairing that I think is gonna make for very happy holidays.”

Influenced by Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye, the Avengers spin-off series is “an absurd Christmas story,” Bert, who directs with Dance Camp and Troop Zero co-director Bertie, previously told GamesRadar+. “Just starting from that point, tonally, I was tickled. What does that mean? And it’s throughout the whole series. It’s not what you’re expecting it to be.”

This is Marvel’s I’ll Be Home For Christmas, the spirited setting coming from the creative team’s wish to give the grounded and street-level series a different flavor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four.

“As we were brainstorming and talking about the story a couple of years ago, we were trying to figure out how we can set this series apart from Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. And one way was to set it around the holiday times,” Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran told The Hollywood Reporter. “Out of all of the characters, it made sense for Clint Barton’s story to be told around this time of year because he’s a family guy. He’s one of the few Avengers with kids, and after the fallout of what happened in Endgame — where he lost his kids for five years, became Ronin, and got them back — this is the first Christmas that he’s going to be spending with his family. And the big question of the series is if he’s going to be able to make it home in time in order to do so.”

Marvel’s Hawkeye premieres November 24 on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.