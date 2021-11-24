Hawkeye Episode 2 Ending Explained & Possible Kingpin Connection

WARNING: Spoilers for the first two episodes of Hawkeye below. The first two episodes of Hawkeye are finally available on Disney+, and the second episode cliffhanger holds a possible connection to Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Fans got to witness the first meeting between Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and how the seasoned Avenger becomes involved in Kate’s murder mystery. After tangling with the Tracksuit Mafia, Hawkeye allows himself to be captured by the gang in order to obtain information on their mysterious leader. Viewers are led to believe Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), aka Echo, is the Tracksuit Mafia’s leader, but the Episode 2, “Hide and Seek” cliffhanger ending may tease a larger connection to Netflix’s Kingpin of Crime.

Back in Episode 1, Kate Bishop stole Hawkeye’s Ronin costume from a black-market auction. We’re then told “the Ronin decimated the criminal underworld” of New York, which of course occurred during the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame when Clint became a vigilante after his family was victims of the Thanos Snap. Readers of the comics know New York’s criminal underworld is controlled by the Kingpin, with Vincent D’Onofrio rumored to reprise his Daredevil role in Hawkeye. If Kingpin were to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Disney+ series, it would make sense for him to be the one pulling the strings for the Tracksuit Mafia.

So why did Hawkeye‘s second episode introduce the woman in black, who we know is Maya Lopez/Echo? A true Kingpin wouldn’t sully themselves by tending to small matters like a missing Ronin costume. No, they’d send one of their most trusted servants to supervise the mission on their behalf. In this particular instance, this trusted servant (Echo) is the adopted daughter of Wilson Fisk… at least in the Marvel Comics Universe.

Of course, Marvel Studios hardly ever adapts a comic book story one-hundred percent of the way through completion. Even the Hawkeye streaming series is a loose adaptation of Matt Fraction and David Aja’s award-winning comic. So while some parts of Echo and Kingpin’s backstory may be changed along the way, there is still a possibility she is working for him in Hawkeye. If we’re lucky, we may get a surprise appearance by Vincent D’Onofrio in the Hawkeye season finale, similar to Jonathan Major’s addition as a Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki’s season finale earlier this year.

