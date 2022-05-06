Thor: Love and Thunder Writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Reveals New BTS Photos

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder has been in production in Australia for the last couple of months, and is expected to see the return of many big Marvel stars, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members. The movie will also see the return of Taika Waititi as director after his success helming Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi co-wrote the Thor: Love and Thunder script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson who is best known for creating MTV's Sweet/Vicious. Earlier today, Robinson took to Instagram to share some photos from the production.

"Best adventure of my life - thank you to the first nations people of Australia for sharing your land for a bit, I loved it so much," she wrote. You can check out the photos, which feature Waititi, Thompson, and more, below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (@jennkaytin)

Based on Robinson's caption, we have to assume production for the film is coming to an end. We know some of the major stars have officially wrapped filming, but there's no word on how much longer the full production will last in Sydney.

"I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi previously teased of Thor: Love and Thunder. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year... It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

In addition to the many returning Marvel favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also recently announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, but his role is currently a mystery.

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. In the meantime, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has already released four out of six episodes, Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.