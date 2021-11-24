Who Bought Avengers Tower? Hawkeye Fans Have Questions

Marvel’s Hawkeye TV series is now streaming on Disney+, and the show has a lot of Marvel fans asking about a major new development in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: who bought Avengers Tower? The first two episodes of Hawkeye make Avengers Tower an important landmark in the life of young Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) – one that is revisited in the modern-day status quo of the MCU. Avengers Tower was, of course, sold off during the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Marvel fans have been speculating and theorizing like crazy about who the tower’s new owner(s) are.

Well, Hawkeye is keeping Marvel fans guessing about the new tenants of Avengers Tower – but they certainly have some theories to share on social media:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Under Construction

Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are downright cruel with their side-steps and teases of major canon mysteries…

ALL The Theories

#HAWKEYE SPOILERS

–

–

–

but who bought the avengers tower pic.twitter.com/ogb1bS3hm5 — h (@steveroguhrs) November 24, 2021

Seriously, there are Marvel fans out there in some deep rabbit holes, trying to piece together every clue from MCU movies, TV shows, viral marketing and merchandising that could point them toward the reveal of who now holds the lease to Avengers Tower.

All That’s On Our Minds…

Who went and bought avengers tower? Who went and bought avengers tower? Who went and bought avengers tower early in the morning pic.twitter.com/vPjwnac4A1 — Joe (@hzjoetv) November 24, 2021

Some Marvel fans have this question playing on an endless loop in their heads – and the music isn’t going to stop until they get their answer.

We WILL Get Answers

There is a rage building, bubbling, beneath the surface of the MCU. Take note, Mr. Feige…

Answer The Question!!!

I love how every Marvel project is just AVOIDING showing who bought Avengers Tower #Hawkeye — The Scarlet Mitch (@MitchellLWell) November 24, 2021

Seriously… how long can this go on??? How long can Marvel avoid the (literally) biggest question hanging over its Phase 4 playground???

Daredevil Tower

#Hawkeye Spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Imagine it’s Fisk who bought Avengers Tower and it becomes Fisk tower pic.twitter.com/6CnCCLgCtf — Iron Fists (Kate Bishop Era) (@ironfists2003) November 24, 2021

The #SaveDaredevil crowd wasted no time swooping in to lay claim to Avengers Tower, on behalf of their boy, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Too Good for F4

LEAVE THE FANTASTIC FOUR ALONE… obviously norman or kingpin bought avengers tower because they are spider-man villains who can trick mcu peter who is susceptible to locating random ugly old men and making them his father figures see: mcu iron man, mcu dr strange — dr. victor von gloom ⛈✨ (@foeyeahboi) November 24, 2021

Some hardcore Fantastic Four fans are downright offended at the notion that the F4 would ever be seen squatting in the Avengers’ old hangout.

KANGGGGGG!

So…here’s something I want to know. Who the heck bought Avengers tower?! Norman Osborne? Wilson Fisk? In certain comics, a company by the name of QENG bought it. QENG was ran by Kang the Conqueror👀 Could #Hawkeye answer that question?? We shall see…. — Jaren Williams (@jarentalks) November 22, 2021

We’ve had similar theories that the MCU’s new big bad has been secretly pulling strings, all along.