Marvel

Who Bought Avengers Tower? Hawkeye Fans Have Questions

By

marvel-hawkeye-who-bought-avengers-tower-theories-reactions.jpg

Marvel’s Hawkeye TV series is now streaming on Disney+, and the show has a lot of Marvel fans asking about a major new development in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: who bought Avengers Tower? The first two episodes of Hawkeye make Avengers Tower an important landmark in the life of young Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) – one that is revisited in the modern-day status quo of the MCU. Avengers Tower was, of course, sold off during the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Marvel fans have been speculating and theorizing like crazy about who the tower’s new owner(s) are. 

Well, Hawkeye is keeping Marvel fans guessing about the new tenants of Avengers Tower – but they certainly have some theories to share on social media: 

Videos by ComicBook.com

Under Construction

Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are downright cruel with their side-steps and teases of major canon mysteries… 

ALL The Theories

Seriously, there are Marvel fans out there in some deep rabbit holes, trying to piece together every clue from MCU movies, TV shows, viral marketing and merchandising that could point them toward the reveal of who now holds the lease to Avengers Tower. 

All That’s On Our Minds…

Some Marvel fans have this question playing on an endless loop in their heads – and the music isn’t going to stop until they get their answer. 

We WILL Get Answers

There is a rage building, bubbling, beneath the surface of the MCU. Take note, Mr. Feige… 

Answer The Question!!!

Seriously… how long can this go on??? How long can Marvel avoid the (literally) biggest question hanging over its Phase 4 playground??? 

Daredevil Tower

The #SaveDaredevil crowd wasted no time swooping in to lay claim to Avengers Tower, on behalf of their boy, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). 

Too Good for F4

Some hardcore Fantastic Four fans are downright offended at the notion that the F4 would ever be seen squatting in the Avengers’ old hangout. 

KANGGGGGG!

We’ve had similar theories that the MCU’s new big bad has been secretly pulling strings, all along. 

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts