Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Confirms Trailer Coming Tomorrow

Just hours from now, you’ll have the first trailer for Marvel’s next television show. Late Sunday night, Jeremy Renner confirmed the trailer for Hawkeye would be released on Monday. The Avengers star even shared a snippet in a post to his Instagram story, teasing the show’s Christmas-time storyline.

“Hawkeye trailer drops tomorrow!” Renner shared. He then posted a second image of himself with a bow and arrow.

The trailer is all but guaranteed to focus heavily on both Clint Barton (Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), with other appearances by Lucky the Pizza Dog, Echo (Alaqua Cox), and Clown (Fra Free) likely.

“The first time Jeremy and I sat down together, we were in a writers’ room surrounded by a bunch of Hawkeye comics up on the wall, all around us,” Steinfeld says in the October print issue of Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is real. This is happening.’”

“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” series producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ on November 24th.

