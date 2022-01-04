Hawkeye Costume Designer Reveals Black Widow “Carryover” For Yelena’s Jacket

Florence Pugh debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena in 2021’s Black Widow movie before appearing in multiple episodes of Hawkeye. If the character going from one title to another isn’t enough to satisfy the detail-hungry MCU connectivity lovers, the jacket which Pugh’s Yelena is wearing in a scene with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop features a Black Widow spider pin, staying in line with the character’s Black Widow training and history but also her costume designs from the post-credits scenes of the Black Widow movie.

“It’s just about finding the right pieces and, and creating this character that Florence was very keen on Yelena [having] her own sense of style,” Hawkeye costume designer Michael Crow told Insider. ‘The funny thing is, in our mind, it’s not necessarily good style. It’s a little over the top. It’s a little eccentric and the way it comes across is she just owns it. And I think that Yelena and Florence really living and owning the costumes makes them cool.” As it turns out, some of the details in Yelena’s often very cool looks were aided by Pugh’s own choices.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The coat she wears in the scene with Kate in the loft, we were both in love with because it was so weird,” Crow said. “I found two of them online and there were the last two in the world so it was just meant to be.” Yelena in her new jacket with all of the pins can be seen in the photo below.

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in Marvel’s Hawkeye

More specifically, the Black Widow spider pin is an obvious nod to the character’s history while other pins are a meta nod to the Hawkeye production itself.. “It was another carryover from her costume from the end of Black Widow, that she had lots of enamel pins. “One of them is sort of a finger gun, which was the name of a production company for Hawkeye,” Crow explained. “That’s also something that Florence really liked because it’s something that Yelena does in Black Widow a couple of times. She thought it was a cool reference to Yelena and I thought it was a fun nod to our production company.”

Pugh’s next stop as Yelena with the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not yet been revealed. Black Widow and Hawkeye are both now available on Disney+.