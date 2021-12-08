Hawkeye’s Big MCU Cameo Has Marvel Fans Hyped

The latest episode of the Hawkeye Disney+ series gave Marvel fans a thrill, as it ended with a surprise(?) cameo from a major new Marvel Cinematic Universe character. (MAJOR SPOILERS!) The climax of Hawkeye Episode 4 saw Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) caught up in a tag-team brawl with Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and a mysterious covert operative who was targeting Clint. That fight ended with the operative being unmasked and revealed as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the sister of late Black Widow Natasha Romanoff.

The Black Widow movie ended with Yelena getting pointed in Hawkeye’s direction by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), under the lie that Clint was responsible for Natasha’s death. While Hawkeye’s encounter with Black Widow II is just beginning, Marvel fans are already freaking out about the crossover!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pugh Supremacy

Following her groundbreaking return in #Hawkeye, Yelena is trending worldwide pic.twitter.com/DN5qkuNayV — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) December 8, 2021

2021 is Florence Pugh’s year: we are all just living in it.

No Respect For Elders

kate bishop 🤝 yelena belova

making fun of avengers #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/HJDtIJlKlK — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) December 2, 2021

The Avengers saved the world multiple times, but can’t impress a couple of Millenials. Typical.

Wonderful Chaos

Kate and Yelena are going to be such a chaotic duo and I can’t wait for it #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/t94Kxr4lwO — Ren (@wandasolsen) December 4, 2021

kate and yelena have the same chaotic energy #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/0XDTfLwpkw — archive steinfeld (@archiveshailee) December 2, 2021

If you thought Yelena’s chemistry with Natasha and Kate’s chemistry with Clint were both fun…

Leaders of the New School

KATE BISHOP AND YELENA BELOVA!!! #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ZHLRWFfx6W — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 8, 2021

Can you wait to see these two fighting side-by-side on the next generation Avengers team? We can’t!

Widow Braid

//#Hawkeye spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

YELENA WEARING A BRAID JUST LIKE NAT I CAN'T DO THIS pic.twitter.com/FjcbKOWfr6 — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) December 8, 2021

Yelena came to get vengeance for her sister while honoring Natasha’s legacy of killer hairdos.

Total Poser

#hawkeye spoilers

–

–

–

can we please mention the fact that yelena did natasha’s pose😭 pic.twitter.com/RX0pwMlcRf — cait (@pughsoIsen) December 8, 2021

Oh Yelena, how far you have fallen – and how wonderfully you’ve landed.

How It Started vs How It’s Going

florence pugh as yelena belova in 'black widow' and 'hawkeye' pic.twitter.com/ZgfTFiaWnU — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) December 8, 2021

Florence Pugh is (literally) looking better and better in the MCU.

SHE’S BAAAAACCKKK!

This is your standard Yelena Belova appreciation post. That’s the tweet.