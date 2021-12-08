Hawkeye: Spoiler Makes Surprise Appearance In Episode 4





Hawkeye episode 4 features a surprise appearance from a Marvel character that fans have been asking for. That’s right, Black Widow‘s Yelena Belova has finally stepped into the picture, and thrown a couple of punches. From the post-credits scene in the MCU movie, fans knew that the former Widow would be making an appearance in this series. She was tasked with hunting down Clint Barton by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The shadowy figure also told Yelena that Hawkeye was responsible for Natasha Romanoff’s death. So, things are about to get a bit hairier before a true resolution on this show. The Black Widow operative held her own against Echo and the Avenger. But, she chose to flee when Kate Bishop confronted her with a cocked arrow. It remains to be seen if Barton will actually explain what happened on Vormir or if Yelena will help the Hawkeyes with their looming Tracksuit Mafia problem.

Bert & Bertie did a fantastic job directing this episode. But, a lot of fans have been wondering when big reveals like Yelena were coming. During the press conference for Hawkeye, fellow director Rhys Thomas shared his thoughts on why this show worked better than a movie.

“I mean, you know, it’s time getting to spend time with these characters and let them grow. And again, we’re introducing this character and you know, it’s it’s about these guys coming together and learning from one another and, and, yeah, and also, it’s a world that you get to live in for a little longer,” Thomas explained. “I don’t know. I mean, again, it’s to me, it’s just more time you know, it’s always I think you fall in love with these characters when you make these things and you fall in love with all the possibilities of the you know, the ways you can annoy Clint and, and, you know, smash them together. And so yeah, getting to really, you know, have the runway to do that is you’re always gonna take it.”

The filmmaker would also gesture toward the growth of Hawkeye between these massive adventures. He’s also forging a new partnership with Kate Bishop. (However, that’s probably a bit strained after this week’s episode.)

“You want her to have her own individual energy that works with Clint, so how do we create a dynamic that’s really exciting to watch?” Thomas added. “She is a younger character with that younger energy, which is a nice counterpoint to Clint who is so battle-worn and been through it. But it’s also showing that she has what it takes. Clint has chosen to do this. Kate is someone who is feeling herself called to it.”

When do you think that OTHER big cameo is going to happen? Let us know down in the comments!