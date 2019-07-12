Marvel’s Helstrom Adds GLOW Production Designer Todd Fjelsted

Just last week, Hulu‘s Ghost Rider tapped Preacher alum Dave Blass as one of its first major crew hires and now, it appears sister show Helstrom has filled the same capacity. According to an updated listing on IMDbPro, production designer Todd Fjelsted has joined the Marvel Television. The seasoned design pro has a lengthy resume when it comes to television and fans may have some of his most recent work on Netflix’s GLOW. In addition to working on the show for the two seasons already on Netflix, he served the same role in the platform’s upcoming third season as well.

Though IMDbPro was the one to tip many off, the news has been resting in plain sight for a week or so. Fjelsted himself shared a slideshow of both Daimon and Satana Helstrom on his Instagram feed late last month revealing his new job.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I will be designing Marvel’s new series, Hellstrom, [sic] featuring Daimon and his sister Satana, characters never adapted from the comic book page until now,” Fjelsted shared in a caption with the slideshow. “Hellstrom will join with a new Ghost Rider series to usher in Marvel’s horror characters and darker stories that begin streaming on Hulu in 2020. Comic books and horror have both been lifelong obsessions – I’m breaking out with excitement!”

Fjelsted’s comments reiterate the points Helstrom showrunner Paul Zbyszewski said in the show’s initial announcement release. Both comments seem to point to the fact that should these shows go over well, Marvel could introduce more on the platform, not unlike what Netflix did with Daredevil, Luke Cage, and the rest of the Defenders shows.

“Marvel’s known for all the heart, humor and action they put into every series, but this time around we’re adding some scares to that mix,”Zbyszewski said. “I think we’ve found a compelling way to dissect some of our deepest fears through the experiences of our two lead characters.”

What do you hope to see in Helstrom? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Helstrom has yet to receive a release date. The only other Marvel Television show currently airing in Agents of SHIELD, which airs Friday nights on ABC starting at 8/7 p.m. Central.