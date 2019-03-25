Here Is Every Main Marvel Poster Ever Released From 2008-2019

Marvel Studios is ready to rock the world once again this year with the release of Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of over 20 films throughout the last decade, pitting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against the Mad Titan known as Thanos after the devastating events of Infinity War. Because of the snap, the Avengers will finally live up to their name and attempt to even the score after huge losses.

Avengers: Endgame is also the next step in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but after all of this time it’s good to look back and reflect. That’s why one fan compiled a collection of every poster from every project thus far, from the movies to television and even the discontinued One Shots. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user Hazza9425 did the daunting task of compiling these together, and it goes a long way in showing how far the MCU has come over the last decade. From Iron Man to Agents of SHIELD Season 7, there’s still a lot more in store.

Avengers: Endgame could be the finale of the saga from directors Joe and Anthony Russo, but they made it clear that they’re willing to continue in the future.

“We love Marvel, we’ve had an incredible experience with them,” Joe said to Business Insider. “It’s why we’ve made four movies in six years with them. They’re like family to us. I think they do a great job of separating “church and state,” where we’re focused on the projects we’re focused on, and someone else will focus on those other projects. We’d work with them in any capacity moving forward, and we value as much as anything in our work life the quality of the people we’re around and quality of the life that we have when we’re working with those people, and that’s A++ when you’re working with Marvel.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige praised the group for their storytelling abilities in Avengers: Infinity War and delivering an ending that shocked fans.

“That ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins,” Feige told Empire. “Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

We’ll see how the brothers follow that up when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.