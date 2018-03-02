Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Thor Figure Goes Full Stormbreaker

Today has been a big day for Hot Toys Avengers: Infinity War reveals to say the least. First and foremost, there was the unveiling of their exquisite Infinity Gauntlet, which will surely go down as one of their best collectibles ever. They also debuted their Iron Man figure and previewed Captain America and Thanos. Now we have details about their 1/6th scale Thor figure, and they weren’t shy about revealing two semi-spoilery aspects about his costume. Not only that, they used the reveal to preview a teenage Groot figure – which you can see below.

Indeed, the two main things you’ll notice right away about the Thor figure are the return of Thor’s cape and a really solid look at his new weapon Stormbreaker. Granted, these two elements have popped up on numerous products and promotional materials in recent days, so it’s hardly a secret at this point. I mean, you can already get a Stormbreaker electronic axe from Hasbro.

If you are unfamiliar, Stormbreaker is the name of the weapon belonging to Beta Ray Bill, the horse-faced Korbinite and ally of Thor. After a misunderstanding lead to the two doing battle, Beta Ray Bill was able to lift Mjolnir and deemed worthy. Now allies with Thor, Odin ordered a new weapon to be crafted for Bill from the powerful Uru metal, which would become Stormbreaker.

As for the Hot Toys figure, it features a newly developed head sculpt with a “specially applied luminous reflective effect on the eye that accentuates Thor using his thunder power”, a newly developed body with two pairs of interchangeable arms, body armor with LED light up circle plates and lightning effect accessories, a detachable red-colored cape, Stormbreaker, and a specially designed figure stand with movie logo.

The Avengers Infinity War Thor figure is available to pre-order now via Sideshow collectibles. The new Iron Man figure is available here. Look for the Infinity Gauntlet to arrive here sometime between today, March 2nd, and tomorrow March 3rd.

