Hot Toys Spider-Man: Far From Home Stealth Suit Spider-Man Figure Unveiled

Shortly after releasing their Spider-Man: Far From Home sixth-scale classic suit Spider-Man figure, Hot Toys has released a version featuring Peter Parker’s awesome new Stealth Suit. The suit has generated a lot of buzz ahead of the film’s release on July 5th, so this will probably be a highly sought-after figure. However, in our opinion, the Molten Man battle figure base (exclusive to the Deluxe Version) really sells it. It’s the product of Hot Toys’ first collaboration with the designers at Studio HIVE, and it features two LED lighting modes.

Beyond that, the Hot Toys Spider-Man: Far From Home Stealth Suit Spider-Man figure features three pairs of interchangeable eye pieces, 10 interchangeable hands, and spider web effects accessories. The figure should be available to pre-order from Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, June 21st in both Standard and Deluxe Versions. Again, the Molten Man base is exclusive to the latter, so it will be worth the extra expense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Beast Kingdom and Diamond Comic Distributors have released three new Previews Exclusive Egg Attack action figures – a Spider-Man: Homecoming figure featuring Peter Parker wearing his homemade suit, and two versions of X-Men‘s Magneto (Standard and Deluxe versions). All three figures are available to pre-order right here for $79.99 to $99.99 with free shipping slated for March. The official descriptions for the figures are available below:

“In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker goes back to basics and is reminded that even without his advanced spider suit, he is still a hero! Wearing his homemade suit, he still manages to save the day and defeat the conniving Vulture. Beast Kingdom revisits the Egg Attack Action series with the latest cloth-clad 6-inch action figure: PREVIEWS Exclusive EAA-074 Spider-Man: Homecoming Homemade Suit. With a focus on detailed tailoring, this suit is the ultimate homage to Peter Parker’s very own ingenuity. Featuring 28 points of articulation and measuring about 6.5″ tall, this action figure features not only 3 pairs of magnetic replacement eyes and 4 pairs of replaceable hands, but also a fully tailored suit with elasticity in the pants and t-shirt. Real fabric with real zippers makes this a perfect collector’s piece. Spidey also includes four varying lengths of webbing effects and a Homecoming branded base for easy display.”

“The Marvel Animated series from the 90’s introduced fans to some of the most iconic character designs of all time, and now, following the release of the popular Egg Attack Action Wolverine and Cyclops comes arguably their most infamous foe: Magneto! This highly articulated 6″ PREVIEWS Exclusive EAA-083 X-MEN Magneto figure includes a magnetic helmet to protect Magneto from Professor X’s brainwave manipulation. With a focus on detail, the helmet has high grading paint-work using metallic like effects along with an impressive cloth costume that includes a cloak with adjustable built-in wiring, for the ultimate in possibility. Magneto even comes with effect accessories that include magnets built in for authentic magnetic action! Also included are two replacement faces, three pairs of replacement hands, a pair of magnetic Shock Wave special effect accessory discs, and one X-Men branded platform stand.”

“The PREVIEWS Exclusive EAA-083DX X-MEN Magneto Deluxe Version comes with the same accessories as the standard version – two replacement faces, three pairs of replacement hands, a pair of magnetic Shock Wave special effect accessory discs, and one X-Men branded platform stand – but also includes exclusive accessories, such as an additional Erik Lehnsherr expression face and a large sculpted gravel ruin scene.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.