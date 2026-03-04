Marvel Is Taking A Major Spider-Man Risk For Tom Holland’s New Era, But It Will Likely Payoff

Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man era takes a massive risk, but it’s looking to be worth it. It has been 10 years since the MCU’s version of the web-slinger debuted in Captain America: Civil War. Much has happened to the Queens-based hero since, including fighting Thanos and meeting his alternate universe counterparts. Throughout it all, young and impressionable Peter Parker has grown into a proper adult.

Holland’s Spider-Man was last in the well-received Spider-Man: No Way Home from 2021, which also marked the completion of the character’s first trilogy in the MCU. Heroes in the franchise usually only get one trilogy for their personal stories before their stories are eventually capped off. Understandably, because of Spider-Man’s popularity, Marvel Studios wants to continue making solo films for him. But instead of playing it safe for his next film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is making a major change.

Brand New Day Is The First MCU Spider-Man Film Not Helmed By Jon Watts

Set to release in July 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will mark Holland’s seventh outing as the web-slinger in the MCU and his fourth solo endeavor. While the film’s core cast remains intact with a few additions, there’s a big difference between it and its predecessors behind the camera. After helming Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jon Watts is not coming back for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Watts was a big part of the success of MCU’s Spider-Man thus far. He was so adamant about directing Spider-Man: Homecoming that he sent Marvel Studios homemade trailers for the film. His vision for this more youthful version of the hero resonated, which was tricky to accomplish, considering Sony’s flawed but still beloved takes on the character with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Watts not returning to helm Spider-Man is admittedly nerve-wracking, especially for those who loved what he did with Holland’s first three solo movies.

It’s a big risk, considering that Spider-Man: Brand New Day functions as the beginning of a new set of films for the character. How it is eventually received will play a big part in terms of crafting the future of the web-slinger in the MCU.

Destin Daniel Cretton’s MCU Record Has Been Phenomenal & That’s Great For Brand New Day

While Watts will definitely be missed, the good thing is that Marvel Studios has tapped equally capable hands to direct Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Destin Daniel Cretton. The filmmaker is not new to the MCU, entering the franchise via Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021. The Simu Liu-led film is one of the most acclaimed MCU movies since the Infinity Saga ended, with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Solidifying Cretton’s comic book credentials is Marvel Studios’ well-received Wonder Man. MCU’s latest Disney+ show is regarded as one of its best works in the Multiverse Saga. Between Shang-Chi and Wonder Man, Cretton proves that he is more than capable to craft a superhero story that has all the spectacle without losing its groundedness, which is very important for Peter’s next chapter.

As Holland’s Marvel hero embarks on this new chapter, it’s poetic that Spider-Man: Brand New Day also marks a fresh era for his solo franchise behind-the-scenes. Admittedly, change is scary, but Marvel Studios has set up this next page for Spider-Man in the franchise the best chance for success with Cretton at the helm.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

