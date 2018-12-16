How a Deadpool and Wolverine Crossover Movie Could Really Work

It’s the holiday season and for Marvel fans, a Deadpool and Wolverine crossover movie is likely on quite a few wish lists. It’s certainly on Ryan Reynolds’, but no matter how hard the Deadpool star tries, he doesn’t seem to be any closer to convincing Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to jump on board. After all, Jackman has been pretty clear about Logan being his final outing as the metal-clawed mutant.

But…what if a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover film could respect the closure Logan gave Wolverine while still providing lots of story and, well, bonkers fun — hey, it’s still a Deadpool movie — at the same time? It’s something that we think is possible and we’ve got a couple of pitches for a Deadpool/Wolverine team up movie to back our scheming up.

The trick to this proposed Deadpool/Wolverine movie idea is working around Logan as Jackman has, in humorous metaphor form, indicated that it is his time to leave Wolverine behind.

“When I saw Deadpool, I was like, wow that’s cool. It’s just a matter of time,” Jackman told MTV News. “It’s a bit like you’re at the greatest party you’ve ever been at, you’ve been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you’re just like ‘It’s time, ok. If I stay any longer, it’s gonna get ugly.’ It’s like, it’s time.

“And on the way home, someone calls you and goes ‘THEY JUST PUT MICHAEL JACKSON ON! YOU GOTTA GET BACK HERE!’ And a little part of you goes, ‘I like Michael Jackson,’ but then you just go, I want to go to bed.”

So, how do you make a crossover without Jackman wanting to go to bed metaphorically? The first option is simply set the film before the events of Logan. This straightforward option could put Jackman’s Wolverine at any point in the timeline before the dystopian 2029 Logan is set in, sending Deadpool and the X-Man off on an adventure complete with Wolverine being suitably grumpy as compared to Reynolds’ fast-talking Merc with a Mouth.

Of course, that idea does have the flaw that it would require Jackman to go back to a younger, less dystopian take on the iconic Marvel character and convincing him to do it might be easier said than done.

“I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there’s no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He’s just the best,” Reynolds told EW earlier this year. “I already miss him as Logan, so I’m one of those guys that whenever I see him, I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We’ll do it together. It’ll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,’ and it’s always just me saying it.”

That difficulty in mind, we have a second idea for how to make a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover happen: by force. Remember that handy time traveling device from Deadpool 2? Well, why not have Reynolds’ Deadpool use that device to kidnap Logan and make it happen or, if we’re really playing things out, have Deadpool break the fourth wall and straight up kidnap Hugh Jackman, forcing the actor to participate in the crossover. What would the plot of that kind of Deadpool/Wolverine movie look like? Who knows! It would, however, be hilarious in that it not only plays on both Jackman and Reynolds’ comedic skills but also would allow Jackman to play Wolverine without technically coming out of retirement as the character. Everyone wins!

Unusual movie ideas aside, fans would likely be all for a film featuring the two popular Marvel characters and when we say fans, we mean some of the more famous ones as well. Captain America actor Chris Evans even got in on the action this week, tweeting that he wants in on this hypothetical crossover.

“I have my audition monologues prepared,” the Avengers: Endgame star wrote.

What do you think? Do you want a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover? Would you like to see Deadpool kidnap Hugh Jackman to make it happen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.