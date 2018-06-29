How ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Should Have Ended Released

The ending of Avengers: Infinity War was one of its big selling points: a huge, game-changing twist that promises to completely shape the next Avengers movie, the ending is so difficult to discuss without spoiling the movie that directors Joe and Anthony Russo went to great lengths to hide it, begging fans not to spoil the film.

So, of course, the How It Should Have Ended folks are pretty sure they could have done it better.

It’s…hard to say they’re totally wrong, actually. The episode runs through five possible futures where the heroes win the day against Thanos, each of which is a response to fan criticisms and internet snark. In the end, though, the result is surprisingly similar if the heroes won to what it would be if Thanos had taken them out.

You can check it out above.

In the possible alternate futures, Doctor Strange defeats Thanos in two of them, Nebula in one, Wong in one, and Thor in the final one, which gets explored the farthest.

If you’re a big fan of the comics, you’ll notice that in Nebula’s win, the end result is strikingly similar to how the Infinity Gauntlet comic book series actually ended. Meanwhile, one of Doctor Strange’s wins ends with Iron Man taking a baby Thanos home to be raised by himself and Pepper Potts.

That feels a bit like a callback to Dark Nights: Metal, where a Baby Darkseid was being carried around by Batman in the hopes of using him as a weapon. Since Thanos is Marvel’s homage to Darkseid, the idea of them being a baby carried around by a superhero feels hilariously familiar.

This one also sets up a teaser for how they plan to play out the How It Should Have Ended for Avengers 4, in a role-reversed riff on the real-life end of Infinity War.

